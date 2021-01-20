Body recovered

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :A body,yet to be identified,man was recovered from near private school here in Kasur.

According to Saddar police on Wednesday,some passersby spotted a body of a man,age between 50-55 near private school at Ferozpur road and informed concerned police.

The team reached the spot,took the body into custody and shifted the body to DHQ hospital for postmortem.

No torture marks were found on the body,said police.

Further investigation was underway.