UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Body Recovered

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Wed 20th January 2021 | 11:20 AM

Body recovered

KASUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jan, 2021 ) :A body,yet to be identified,man was recovered from near private school here in Kasur.

According to Saddar police on Wednesday,some passersby spotted a body of a man,age between 50-55 near private school at Ferozpur road and informed concerned police.

The team reached the spot,took the body into custody and shifted the body to DHQ hospital for postmortem.

No torture marks were found on the body,said police.

Further investigation was underway.

Related Topics

Police Road Man Kasur Saddar From

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 20 January 2021

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Foreign businesses operating in UAE grew to 3209 b ..

11 hours ago

Political Science Professor Charged as Unregistere ..

11 hours ago

EU aims to vaccinate 70% of adults by June

11 hours ago

Fawad says Sharifs artfully plundered public money ..

11 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.