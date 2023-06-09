Book Fair continues on the second day

Book Fair continued on the second consecutive day in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) House here on Friday

MARDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jun, 2023 ) ::Book Fair continued on the second consecutive day in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) House here on Friday.

The events in that regard were jointly organized by District Administration, National Book Foundation (NBF) and District Youth Office.

The fair was inaugurated on Thursday, last by the Secretary of the Higher education Commission (HEC) in KP.

On the second day too, a large number of students from public and private schools and colleges visited the book fair and showed great interest in the books displayed in the book fair.

The students, teachers and other visitors hailed this efforts of the District Youth Office, NBF and the administration.