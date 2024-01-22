Boy Foils Assault Bid In Taxila
Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2024 | 10:26 PM
In two separate occurrences inside the boundaries of the Wah Cantonment Police station and the Taxila Police station, a married woman was abducted while a 13-year-old boy successfully thwarted a bid for sexual assault
According to police sources, When the boy identified as Asim Ali got close to his house in the first incident, after buying some groceries in the village of Khurrum Paracha a man from the same neighborhood named Javaid Khan brought him to a lonely area and attempted to sexually assault him.
According to police sources, When the boy identified as Asim Ali got close to his house in the first incident, after buying some groceries in the village of Khurrum Paracha a man from the same neighborhood named Javaid Khan brought him to a lonely area and attempted to sexually assault him.
The boy further reported that he shouted and suspect was able to leave the area. Taxila Police filed a case against the suspect and began an investigation in accordance with section 377-B of the Pakistan Penal Code.
