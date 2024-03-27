Open Menu

British Agency SNG To Help Prepare New Sold Waste Management Models

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 27, 2024 | 05:50 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2024) The Local Government and Community Development Department (LG&CD) and the British agency Sub-National Governance (SNG) have agreed to employ SNG programme in preparing new models of solid waste management in Punjab.

In this regard, the annual working of the ongoing projects under collaboration of local government and Sub-National Governance was reviewed in the meeting, chaired by Special Secretary LG&CD Asia Gul, here on Wednesday.

Matt Clancy, Annual Review Lead from British High Commission Islamabad, Governance Advisor Naveed Aziz, Economist Tufail Khan and Program Officer Amala Najeeb participated.

It was decided in the meeting to increase cooperation in more fields based on the annual performance. The team lead of British High Commission presented the agenda regarding the annual performance of SNG.

Special Secretary Asia Gul pledged that revenue generation plans would be prepared for other local governments on the pattern of Rahim Yar Khan. She emphasised that there was a need to take substantial measures regarding the self-reliance of local governments. The two sides also agreed to seek technical assistance on local government collection rights rules, budget and other regulations. Special Secretary directed that two members from the SNG should be included in the Technical Working Group. She expressed satisfaction that the financial management system has been successfully implemented in local governments with the technical support of SNG. The services of SNG regarding the implementation of financial management system were commendable, she added.

