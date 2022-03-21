BTTN highlights historic aspects of Pakistan Day

Balochistan Think Tank Network's (BTTN) Faculty of Research on Monday organized a ceremony in connection with the Pakistan Resolution Day here at BTTN's Conference Hall

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2022 ) :Balochistan Think Tank Network's (BTTN) Faculty of Research on Monday organized a ceremony in connection with the Pakistan Resolution Day here at BTTN's Conference Hall. BTTN consultant, Brig (R) Agha Ahmad Gul chaired the event along with the Executive Director, Dr. Zafar Khan, and all the Faculty of Research attended the event.

While addressing the ceremony, Brig (R) Gul said that Indian subcontinent was never be a single country. It was a land of people that had different ethnicities, orientations and cultures. Furthermore, he added that the sub-continent never remained under one ruler. From time to time, different invaders invaded this land. He said that when Pakistan got independent, the perception was that this country would get destroyed in matter of time. However, the diligence and hard work of the people of newly born country Pakistan and leadership led Pakistan to become a strong country. He concluded that considering the contemporary developments, we must play our individual roles and continue to strengthen ourselves and Pakistan.

Research Officer Mr. Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman on the occasion said that the election results proved that Muslim League was the sole Muslim political party, and further that the stand of the Quaid in Simla Conference was absolutely just.

These elections paved way for the creation of Pakistan. Research Officer Syed Abdul Hadi, briefly explained the consecutive events that led the Muslims to their destiny. The events include Cabinet Mission Plan 1946, Interim Government, June 3rd Plan of 1947, and the final concrete decision of Partition of the sub-continent in the form of Bharat and Pakistan.

Research Assistant Asadullah Raisani briefly discussed the Government of India Act, 1935 and today's India. He stated that how the current Indian ideological perspective rooted back to their historical rejection towards Muslims. Also, the current BJP's agenda to honor their ancestral fanatic views is vividly observed by events of lynching Muslims and recent banning of Burqas in India.