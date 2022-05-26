UrduPoint.com

Budget For Official Residences' Maintenance To Be Enhanced: NA Told

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Budget for official residences' maintenance to be enhanced: NA told

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2022 ) :Minister of State for Interior Abdul Rehman Khan Kanju on Thursday informed the National Assembly that the finance ministry would be approached to enhance allocation of funds for the maintenance of government accommodations in the Federal capital.

Responding to a Calling Attention Notice regarding non-maintenance of government accommodations in sector G-6 and F-6 Islamabad by the Capital Development Authority (CDA), he said that Rs 261 million allocated for the maintenance houses were insufficient to carry out the necessary renovation and maintenance work.

"The finance ministry will be approached to enhance the allocation of funds for the maintenance of about 15,000 government accommodations in the federal capital as Rs 261 million allocated for the purpose was not enough to carry out the maintenance work," he added.

To a question, he said, a mechanism would be devised to give priority for the maintenance and renovation of old official residences.

