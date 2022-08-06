UrduPoint.com

Burj News is a Online News Network founded by Muhammad Iftikhar in Jun 2022. Burj News is owned by Burj News Limited , The website began its Content in Jun 2022,. Burj is an Arabic word which translates to ‘Tower in English. Since its launch, Burj News has tested the bounds of freedom of expression in Global Wise to unprecedented levels in the country’s history.

Burj news started out with its flagship channel Burj News ,

The Online News Portal Is Publishing An Article in Two Major Language, English And Urdu

English Version Website

https://burjnews.com

Urdu Version

https://urdu.burjnews.com

