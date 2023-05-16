UrduPoint.com

Business Community Takes-out A Rally In Support Of Pakistan Army

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2023 | 11:24 PM

Larkana Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), Business Community and various walks of life of Larkana here on Tuesday evening took-out a rally in support of the Pakistan Army, Pakistan Rangers and Police

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2023 ) :Larkana Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI), Business Community and various walks of life of Larkana here on Tuesday evening took-out a rally in support of the Pakistan Army, Pakistan Rangers and Police.

The rally started from LCCI office, Kennedy Market that marched on Bunder Road, Pakistan chowk, Jinnah Bagh chowk and concluded in front of the Press Club Larkana.

The rally was led by LCCI President Ahmed Ali Shaikh, Former Mayor LMC and PPP Leader Haji Khair Muhammad Shaikh, Nisarullah Shaikh along with several others.

A large number of business community, members of civil society and people from various walks of life participated in the rally.

The business community who were holding placards, Pakistan National Flags and banners, chanting slogans in favour of the armed forces, Rangers and Police. Tributes were paid to the officers and soldiers of Pak Army, Rangers and Police on this occasion.

While addressing the rally, President LCCI Ahmed Ali Sheikh, Nisarullah Sheikh, Khair Muhammad Sheikh, Hafiz Muhammad Suleman Sheikh, Haji Mehtab Sheikh, Dr. Sudham Chand, Novel Rai, Hubdar Khichiand others said that May 9 is a black day in the country's history when miscreants damaged the residence of the Corps Commander, the residence of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other government properties in Lahore and Islamabad.

They strongly condemn the defamation of the Pakistan Army by a specific political party and its workers in their political rhetoric.

During the protest, the workers of the political party using derogatory words about the martyrs of the Pakistan Army and breaking and mocking the statues made by them intolerable.

They said that Pakistan Army is the need of our country. The entire nation should respect Pakistan's forces from the bottom of their hearts.

The speakers said that some politicians are criticizing the Pakistan Army for their political purposes. These elements cannot be in favour of Pakistan. We know that these political parties are following the agenda of anti-national elements to please their foreign masters. They said that the young generation should wake up and discourage such elements.

They also said that we are with the Pakistan Army, the Pakistan Army is serving day and night to defend the country's borders and the soldiers of the Pakistan Army have sacrificed their lives for the country. By sacrificing their life to defeat the terrorists.

They proved that Pakistan Army is the bravest army in the world against whom the heartache of crores of people cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.

The speakers demanded that the miscreants involved in the attacks in Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Lahore and other cities of the country should be brought to justice and punished severely so that such incidents do not happen in the future.

More Stories From Pakistan

