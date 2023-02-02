UrduPoint.com

Business Community To Be Included In City's Development Projects: Commissioner

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 02, 2023 | 09:09 PM

Business community to be included in city's development projects: Commissioner

Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha on Thursday said work on the Ring Road and Katcheri Chowk project would be accelerated to complete it at the earliest

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Liaqat Ali Chatha on Thursday said work on the Ring Road and Katcheri Chowk project would be accelerated to complete it at the earliest.

While addressing the business community at the Rawalpindi Chamber of Industry and Commerce(RCCI), he said the business community would be given representation in the price control and other committees for public welfare.

Chatta said the RCCI's proposals and the business community's suggestions would be incorporated into the city's development, beautification, and other projects.

He said Rawalpindi Gymkhana would be made a model club while parking and traffic problems would be solved with the consultation of the traders.

Commissioner added that the city's crime rate could be reduced by promoting commercial activities, adding that he would visit Industrial Estate Rawat soon.

On the occasion, RCCI President Saqib Rafiq briefed the commissioner about the ongoing activities of the chamber.

Group leader Sohail Altaf said that visiting the chamber immediately after assuming the office of the commissioner showed Chatha's solemnity, adding that the business community would provide all possible support to the district administration for resolving the city's problems.

