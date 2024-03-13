By-elections for 23 constituencies on April 21

By-elections for 23 constituencies, comprising six national and 17 provincial assembly constituencies, would be held on April 21, said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2024) By-elections for 23 constituencies, comprising six national and 17 provincial assembly constituencies, would be held on April 21, said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP).

The by-elections for many of these National and Provincial Constituencies were postponed from February 8 due to various reasons, including the death of contesting candidates and candidates running for multiple seats. Additionally, some constituencies were vacated by winners of dual seats.

According to the schedule released by the Election Commission of Pakistan, by-elections will be held in six National Assembly constituencies, 12 in Punjab, two in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, two in Balochistan, and one in the Sindh Assembly constituency. Polling is being held in NA-08 Bajaur, NA-44 Dera Ismael Khan-I, NA-119 Lahore-III, NA-132 Kasur-II, NA-196 Kamber Shahdadkot-I, and NA-207 Shaheed Benazirabad-I constituencies.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly comprises PK-22 Bajaur-IV and PK-91 Kohat-II constituencies, while the Balochistan Assembly includes PB-20 Khuzdar-III and PB-22 Lasbela constituencies.

A by-election will be held in the Sindh constituency PS-80 Dadu-I.

The elections are being held in various Punjab Assembly constituencies, including PP-22 Chakwal-Cum-Talagang, PP-32 Gujrat VI, PP-36 Wazirabad-II, PP-54 Narowal-I, PP-93 Bhakkar-V, PP-139 Sheikhpura-IV, PP-147 Lahore-III, PP-149 Lahore-V, PP-158 Lahore XIV, PP-164 Lahore-XX, PP-266 Rahim Yar Khan-XII, and PP-290 Dera Ghazi Khan-V.

According to the schedule, a public notice will be issued on March 15, 2024. Nomination papers can be filed with the returning officers from March 16 to March 18, 2024. The Names of nominated candidates will be published on March 18, 2024.

The deadline for the returning officer to conduct scrutiny of nomination papers is March 21, 2024. On March 25, 2024, appeals can be lodged against the decision of the returning officers regarding the acceptance or rejection of nomination papers.

The deadline for the appellate tribunal to decide on appeals is March 28, 2024. Revised lists of candidates will be published on the same day. March 29, 2024, marks the last date for withdrawal of candidature and publication of the revised list of candidates. Election symbols will be allotted to contesting candidates on March 30, 2024, with polling scheduled for April 21.

Contesting candidates who have previously submitted their nomination papers are not required to file new papers or make deposits under relevant laws if election proceedings were halted due to the death of a contesting candidate in constituencies such as NA-8 Bajaur, PK-22 Bajaur-IV, PK-91 Kohat-II, and PP-266 RY Khan-XII. The respective District Election Commissioner will coordinate the transfer of original records from the former Returning Officer to the newly appointed one.