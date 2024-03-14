By Elections For KP Union Councils’ Chairmen Seats On April 25th
Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 04:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The Local bodies election for vacant chairmen seats in different union councils of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been scheduled for April 25th.
According to the schedule, these elections will be held in union councils Drosh (Chitral), Tangi (Charsadda), Draband (Dera Ismail Khan), Katlang (Mardan), Dasu (Kohistan) and Balambat (Lower Dir).
Public notices for the election will be issued by the returning officers on March 15th while the candidates could submit their nomination papers from March 18th to 20th.
The schedule for the by-election said the lists of candidates who submitted nomination papers to contest the election will be released on March 21st while scrutiny of the papers will be carried out from March 22nd to 24th.
The list of cleared candidates will be issued on March 25th while appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers could be heard from March 26th to 28th. The decision on these appeals will be announced on April 2.
The candidates could withdraw their nomination papers till April 4th while the final list of the contesting candidates and election symbol will be issued on 5th April.
APP/vak
