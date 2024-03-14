Open Menu

By Elections For KP Union Councils’ Chairmen Seats On April 25th

Faizan Hashmi Published March 14, 2024 | 04:00 PM

By elections for KP union councils’ chairmen seats on April 25th

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2024) The Local bodies election for vacant chairmen seats in different union councils of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has been scheduled for April 25th.

According to the schedule, these elections will be held in union councils Drosh (Chitral), Tangi (Charsadda), Draband (Dera Ismail Khan), Katlang (Mardan), Dasu (Kohistan) and Balambat (Lower Dir).

Public notices for the election will be issued by the returning officers on March 15th while the candidates could submit their nomination papers from March 18th to 20th.

The schedule for the by-election said the lists of candidates who submitted nomination papers to contest the election will be released on March 21st while scrutiny of the papers will be carried out from March 22nd to 24th.

The list of cleared candidates will be issued on March 25th while appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers could be heard from March 26th to 28th. The decision on these appeals will be announced on April 2.

The candidates could withdraw their nomination papers till April 4th while the final list of the contesting candidates and election symbol will be issued on 5th April.

APP/vak

Related Topics

Election Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mardan Dera Ismail Khan Charsadda Chitral Dir Kohistan Balambat Tangi March April From Nomination Papers

Recent Stories

realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with ..

Realme Note 50 Ignites Market Transformation with Unmatched Warranty and Design ..

56 minutes ago
 Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Battin ..

Babar Azam and Shahid Afridi Shine in PSL 9 Batting Display

1 hour ago
 PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

PHC rejects SIC's Plea for reserved seats

1 hour ago
 The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable ..

The end of narrow-mindedness is very indispensable for social development. Natio ..

1 hour ago
 US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exerci ..

US Navy Ship Visits Pakistan & Conducts Sea Exercise with Pakistan Navy

1 hour ago
 PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cak ..

PITB celebrates International Women's Day with cake-cutting ceremony

1 hour ago
Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upc ..

Babar Azam Continues Partnership with vivo for Upcoming Launch of V30 5G Smartph ..

2 hours ago
 What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

What to Expect from vivo V30 5G Smartphone?

2 hours ago
 Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for ..

Saudi Ambassador lauds efforts of Mohsin Naqvi for completing public welfare pro ..

2 hours ago
 Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats ..

Polling for Senate by-election on six vacant seats underway

5 hours ago
 Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission ..

Pakistan all set for negotiations with IMF Mission today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 March 2024

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan