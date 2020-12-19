Cabinet Standing Committee approves development projects

The 47th meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee for Finance & Development was held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday, which gave approval to several development projects of public welfare

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2020 ) :The 47th meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee for Finance & Development was held under the chair of Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Saturday, which gave approval to several development projects of public welfare.

The meeting gave approval to setting up of Panaghas [shelter homes] at all divisional headquarters besides provincial metropolis with the cooperation of Bait-ul-Maal.

The chief minister gave approval for including a 1000-bed hospital on Ferozpur Road in Annual Development Programme. Every citizen of Punjab would be provided Sehat Insaf Card by 2021, as it was the commitment of the incumbent government, the CM added.

In principle approval was given to construct emergency and OPD blocks in teaching hospital in DG Khan, which will cost Rs 2 billion. The chief minister directed the health department to redress the important matters for setting up emergency and OPD blocks at the earliest.

The meeting decided in principle to revamp 122-kilometre long road from Chokiwala (N-55) tehsil Taunsa to N-70 (Chappar/Balochistan) via Zain, Barthi and Kharar Buzdar with Rs 9 billion. The road will be constructed by the Punjab government with its own resources while the Federal government will be requested to provide funds for the construction of the rest of the portion.

The meeting also approved sewerage work of urban road package for PP-289 DG Khan city and decided to establish Punjab House in Gwadar, which will be constructed by the Infrastructure Development Authority Punjab.

The meeting also approved revamping of four important roads of Faisalabad including Samundri road, Tandianwala road, Jarranwala road and Jhang road under Chief Minister's Development Package for Faisalabad.

Procurement of three armoured carrier vehicles for the riverine area of southern Punjab was approved in the meeting. The meeting approved including irrigation departments projects in its ADP under Vohawa development package. This scheme included water supply, filtration plants, hand pumps and family park.

The CM ordered for making functional the non-operational water supply schemes besides launching new schemes as soon as possible. He said that delay in these schemes will not be tolerated as the people were longing for clean drinking water and departments were making unnecessary delay.

The meeting also gave approval for revamping of seven roads as well as upgradation of rural health centre (RHU) of Vohawa. The chief minister said that people will not have to go to Taunsa or DG Khan for the treatment after the upgradation of the RHU. The health department will further improve the medical facilities in rural health centres, he added.

A grant of Rs10 lakh for Taunsa Press Club was also approved in the meeting besides approving the issuance of necessary funds for holding 16th Cholistan Desert Rally 2021 and Thal Desert Rally 2020.

Provincial Minister for Industries Mian Aslam Iqbal, Advisor Dr Salman Shah, Secretary Housing, Principal Secretary to CM, Chairman P&D, Secretary Finance, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and secretaries of departments concerned were present.