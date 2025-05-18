Open Menu

Call For Developing Expertise In AI

Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2025 | 02:30 PM

Call for developing expertise in AI

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) There is a dire need to develop expertise in Artificial Intelligence (AI)

to excel in various sectors of life.

Speaking at a consultative meeting held here on Sunday under the aegis

of Society for Access to Quality Education, a non-governmental organization,

district education officers said that educational reform was essential, and

quality education to children was the fundamental responsibility of the authorities.

District education officers- Naeem Laghari, Shahid Mahmood, and Rukhsana

Yasmeen urged aligning the education syllabus with modern age requirements.

Rukhsana Yasmeen emphasized that female students should focus on learning

health sciences and computer software programs to become self-reliant.

It was time to equip the youth with skills rather than pushing them towards

conventional education, she added.

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 May 2025

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 May 2025

6 hours ago
 Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed fo ..

Pakistan PM thanks UAE President Sheikh Mohamed for helping defuse tensions with ..

14 hours ago
 UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, ..

UAE, US Presidents discuss strategic partnership, regional developments

14 hours ago
 UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US Presiden ..

UAE President awards Order of Zayed to US President in recognition of efforts to ..

14 hours ago
 UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of ..

UAE, US Presidents attend unveiling of Phase 1 of new 5GW AI campus in Abu Dhabi

14 hours ago
UAE President receives US President Trump in offic ..

UAE President receives US President Trump in official ceremony at Qasr Al Watan

14 hours ago
 US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in A ..

US President visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Abu Dhabi

14 hours ago
 PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after ..

PSL X: Karachi Kings qualify for next stage after beating Peshawar Zalmi by 23 r ..

18 hours ago
 PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings ..

PSL 2025 Match 27 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Karachi Kings Live Score, History, Who Will ..

18 hours ago
 Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and ..

Ayyala Dance: A Symbol of Emirati Unity, Pride and Hospitality – Performed Dur ..

21 hours ago
 Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Mas ..

Neeraj Chopra Shatters Barriers: A 90.23-Meter Masterclass in Qatar

23 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan