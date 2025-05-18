Call For Developing Expertise In AI
Muhammad Irfan Published May 18, 2025 | 02:30 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) There is a dire need to develop expertise in Artificial Intelligence (AI)
to excel in various sectors of life.
Speaking at a consultative meeting held here on Sunday under the aegis
of Society for Access to Quality Education, a non-governmental organization,
district education officers said that educational reform was essential, and
quality education to children was the fundamental responsibility of the authorities.
District education officers- Naeem Laghari, Shahid Mahmood, and Rukhsana
Yasmeen urged aligning the education syllabus with modern age requirements.
Rukhsana Yasmeen emphasized that female students should focus on learning
health sciences and computer software programs to become self-reliant.
It was time to equip the youth with skills rather than pushing them towards
conventional education, she added.
