Grand Jirga in Wana celebrates success of Operation Iron Wall

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) A grand tribal jirga in South Waziristan’s Wana tehsil marked the successful completion of Operation "Bunyanum Marsoos" meaning the Iron Wall.

The gathering brought together tribal elders, local commanders, scholars, and youth, highlighting the unity between tribal communities and security forces.

During the jirga, participants offered Fatiha and prayers for the martyrs and paid tribute to their sacrifices.

Special emphasis was placed on resolving longstanding land disputes in areas such as Gurgore and Ghandak through peaceful means, with elders urged to play a constructive role in conflict resolution.

The tribal leaders praised the operation’s success and reaffirmed their full confidence in the cooperation between the tribal populace and the security forces.

The participants engaged in in-depth discussions on peace, regional development, and acknowledged the sacrifices made for restoring stability.

Elders pledged to continue their full support and cooperation with security forces to maintain lasting peace in the region.