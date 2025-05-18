RPO Dera pays surprise visit to Tank, inspects police facilities, security measures

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2025) Regional Police Officer (RPO) Syed Ashfaq Anwar on Sunday paid a surprise visit to Tank and inspected the ongoing development and security arrangements.

During his visit, the RPO inspected various sections of the Tank Police Lines including the barracks, MT block, the proposed building for a driving school meant to serve the public, and overall security measures.

He issued clear instructions to the on-duty officers to ensure the quality of work in all construction activities.

Later, RPO Ashfaq Anwar visited the District Police office, where he reviewed the Police Facilitation Center and the under-construction Command and Control Room.

Emphasizing citizen service, he directed that the facilitation center be equipped with modern facilities to ensure swift and effective public service delivery.

The RPO also made unannounced visits to the Hathala checkpost under Hathala Police Station and the CRBC Check Post under Abha-Shaheed Police Station.

He thoroughly examined the buildings, security bunkers, barracks for personnel, and the use of thermal cameras. He also assessed preparedness against potential threats from various directions.

Interacting with the police personnel deployed at the checkposts, the RPO inquired about their challenges and advised them to perform their duties with honesty, diligence, and commitment.

He stressed the importance of utilizing all available resources to maintain public safety and peace in the region.

He also emphasized the critical need for officer safety, instructing personnel to consistently use bulletproof jackets, helmets, and night vision equipment during night duties.