Capacity Building Training Workshop begins at UoS

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :A three-day "Capacity Building Training Programme," aiming to enhance the teaching capabilities of educators and foster advanced techniques in the realm of social sciences began at University of Sargodha (UoS) on Wednesday.

The workshop jointly organized by the University of Gujrat (UoG) and University of Sargodha, funded by United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan (USEFP).

Addressing the inaugural session, Noman Yaser, In-charge Department of Communication and Media Studies University of Sargodha, expressed his gratitude towards the Dean Faculty of Arts, UoG Prof Dr Zahid Yousaf, United States Government and USEFP for their support in creating this unique opportunity for academic growth and knowledge exchange. He said the joint workshop would serve as a platform to pave the way for a brighter and more technologically advanced future in academia.

Following the welcome note, Prof Dr Zahid Yousaf, the Dean of Faculty of Art at the University of Gujrat, provided an insightful introduction of the project. He highlighted the programme's significance in empowering educators with cutting-edge teaching methodologies and fostering collaborative efforts between universities.

The "Capacity Building Training Program" has emerged as a beacon of academic collaboration and innovation, fostering the growth of Pakistani educators and enhancing the quality of teaching in the field of social sciences ", he added.

Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Prof Dr Ghulam Abbas commended the efforts of the department and said that such joint endeavors strengthened the academic ecosystem and fostered an environment of learning and growth for faculty and students alike.

He underlined the significance of equipping educators with advanced teaching methodologies to adapt to the ever-evolving landscape of education and called for future collaborations between UoS, UoG and Punjab University.

The workshop featured esteemed speakers including Prof Dr Savera Mujib Shami, Chairperson of the Digital Media Department University of Punjab and Dr Ayesha Ashfaq, Chairperson of the Department of Development Communication University of Punjab.

Dr Savera Shami delivered two impactful presentations on "Making Optimum Use of Technology for Effective Teaching" and "Digital Safety and Security." Her sessions emphasized the importance of leveraging technology to enrich the learning experience and addressed essential aspects of online safety and security in the digital age.

Dr Ayesha Ashfaq, shed light on two critical topics: "The Qualitative Debate: Data Collection & Analysis" and "Assessing Media Literacy Competencies: Perception vs. Realities".

Her discussions delved into the significance of data analysis in communication research and highlighted the need to bridge the gap between perceived and actual media literacy competencies.

The workshop will continue until July 21, 2023, providing ample opportunities for participantsto engage in further discussions, hands-on training, and networking, ultimately equippingthem to create a more informed and literate society.