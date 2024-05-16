Student council elections to introduce democratic values to students: DC

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Student council elections were held in middle and high schools for both girls and boys in Bahawalpur district.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa reviewed the student council election process at Government Sadiq Model Girls High school Bahawalpur.

On this occasion, CEO education Muhammad Akram, DEO Secondary Muhammad Akram, Principal of the institution Shabnam Mubarak, and teachers were present.

The Deputy Commissioner expressed that student council elections will introduce students to democratic values, encourage participation in extracurricular activities, and empower students to participate in decision-making processes in government educational institutions.

He expressed satisfaction with the transparent election process.

CEO Education Muhammad Akram informed that over 100,000 voters participated in the election process in 450 middle and high schools for girls and boys in Bahawalpur district to elect presidents, vice presidents, general secretaries, and finance secretaries.