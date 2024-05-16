Open Menu

Student Council Elections To Introduce Democratic Values To Students: DC

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Student council elections to introduce democratic values to students: DC

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Student council elections were held in middle and high schools for both girls and boys in Bahawalpur district.

Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa reviewed the student council election process at Government Sadiq Model Girls High school Bahawalpur.

On this occasion, CEO education Muhammad Akram, DEO Secondary Muhammad Akram, Principal of the institution Shabnam Mubarak, and teachers were present.

The Deputy Commissioner expressed that student council elections will introduce students to democratic values, encourage participation in extracurricular activities, and empower students to participate in decision-making processes in government educational institutions.

He expressed satisfaction with the transparent election process.

CEO Education Muhammad Akram informed that over 100,000 voters participated in the election process in 450 middle and high schools for girls and boys in Bahawalpur district to elect presidents, vice presidents, general secretaries, and finance secretaries.

Related Topics

Election Education Student Bahawalpur Shabnam Government

Recent Stories

Federal govt holds ceremony in honour of Hockey te ..

Federal govt holds ceremony in honour of Hockey team

45 minutes ago
 Chinese FM reiterates continued support to Pakista ..

Chinese FM reiterates continued support to Pakistan for financial stability

1 hour ago
 Lily Greenberg of Biden administration resigns ove ..

Lily Greenberg of Biden administration resigns over US stance on Gaza war

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2024: Legendary cricketers take part ..

T20 World Cup 2024: Legendary cricketers take part in festivities at New York’ ..

2 hours ago
 PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit

PM arrives in Muzaffarabad on day-long visit

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral

Imran Khan’s photo during SC hearing goes viral

3 hours ago
Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB ..

Imran Khan appears before SC via video link in NAB amendment case

4 hours ago
 IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

IHC registrar office responds to Vawda’s letter

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 May 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 16 May 2024

7 hours ago
 KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to ful ..

KP Assembly to pass caretaker govt's budget to fulfill constitutional responsibi ..

16 hours ago
 No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power ..

No plans for taxation on solar net metering: Power minister

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan