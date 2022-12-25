(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :A captain alongside four soldiers of Pakistan Army on Sunday embraced martyrdom as an improvised explosive device (IED) exploded close to the leading party during an intelligence based operation (IBO) conducted in Kahan area of Balochistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations' (ISPR) press release, a clearance operation was underway in Kahan area of Balochistan since December 24 based on credible intelligence.

The martyred soldiers were identified as Captain Fahad, including, four other brave sons of soil, Lance Naik Imtiaz, Sepoy Asghar, Sepoy Mehran and Sepoy Shamoon.

These army personnel embraced Shahadat while laying their lives in defence of the motherland against an externally perpetrated threat of terrorism.

It added that such cowardly acts by inimical elements could not sabotage the hard earned peace and prosperity in Balochistan.

"Security forces remain determined to challenge their nefarious designs, even at the cost of blood and lives. The sanitization Operation continues in the area to apprehend perpetrators," the ISPR said.