Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah presents letter of appreciation to Secretary Health KP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Wednesday presented an appreciation letter to Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam in acknowledgement of his unwavering dedication and exemplary leadership in advancing healthcare in the province

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Justice (R) Syed Arshad Hussain Shah on Wednesday presented an appreciation letter to Secretary Health Mahmood Aslam in acknowledgement of his unwavering dedication and exemplary leadership in advancing healthcare in the province.

The letter said Mahmood Aslam, serving as Secretary of Health, demonstrated prudent management in navigating numerous challenges within the health department.

Notably, his initiatives included effective dengue control measures in 2023, the rationalization of social health protection initiatives, and the efficient utilization of resources, such as e-tagging and rationalization of stored equipment worth millions of rupees.

His leadership also ensured the continuity of healthcare facilities in outsourced hospitals of merged districts.

In the face of adversity, Aslam exhibited extraordinary dedication, commitment, and strategic planning, which significantly contributed to overcoming challenges and saving countless lives. His innovative solutions have notably improved the overall health situation in the province.

The accomplishments achieved under Mehmood Aslam's leadership reflect a steadfast commitment to the well-being of citizens and set a commendable standard for good governance in the healthcare sector.