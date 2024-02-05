Open Menu

Caretaker Federal Minister For Interior, Dr Gohar Ijaz Lauds Pakistan Rangers’ Performance, Professionalism

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2024 | 11:09 PM

Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior, Dr Gohar Ijaz lauds Pakistan Rangers’ performance, professionalism

Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior, Dr Gohar Ijaz on Monday visited the Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) headquarters and appreciated the professionalism and performance of the Rangers

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Caretaker Federal Minister for Interior, Dr Gohar Ijaz on Monday visited the Pakistan Rangers (Punjab) headquarters and appreciated the professionalism and performance of the Rangers.

Director General Pakistan Rangers Punjab Major General Atif bin Akram welcomed the interior minister, who placed the flowers on the martyrs' memorial and recited Fatiha, said a news release issued here.

The interior minister offered a special prayer for the martyrs of Kashmir in connection with Kashmir Solidarity Day besides the Rangers Martyrs. He was briefed on the professional affairs of Pakistan Rangers Punjab.

Major General Atif bin Akram said that Pakistan Rangers Punjab will leave no stone unturned in the performance of professional duties.

Interior Minister Dr Gohar Ijaz had also written his comments in the guest book.

Related Topics

Pakistan Rangers Martyrs Shaheed Punjab Interior Minister Prayer

Recent Stories

GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after succe ..

GB govt hopes standoff on taxes to end after successful negotiations

3 minutes ago
 DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

DIG Sukkur seeks cooperation from stakeholders

14 minutes ago
 Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

Global peace hinges on IIOJK's freedom: Jamal Shah

14 minutes ago
 Two more children die due to Pneumonia during last ..

Two more children die due to Pneumonia during last 24 hours in Lahore

59 minutes ago
 Digital agency behind Poonam Panday’s death rumo ..

Digital agency behind Poonam Panday’s death rumours apologizes

1 hour ago
 Naqvi inaugurates Gujranwala Safe City Project

Naqvi inaugurates Gujranwala Safe City Project

2 minutes ago
Security beefed up in Nawabshah

Security beefed up in Nawabshah

2 minutes ago
 Participation of youth vital to strengthen democra ..

Participation of youth vital to strengthen democracy, political system: PM

2 minutes ago
 Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Sanghar

Kashmir Solidarity Day observed in Sanghar

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan Embassy holds tree plantation to commemor ..

Pakistan Embassy holds tree plantation to commemorate Turkish quake victims

3 hours ago
 Arrangements finalized as over 26.9 million voters ..

Arrangements finalized as over 26.9 million voters to elect 191 legislators from ..

3 hours ago
 UCP to support PML-N candidates in upcoming electi ..

UCP to support PML-N candidates in upcoming elections: Zahid Qasmi

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan