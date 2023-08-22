Caretaker LG minister for assuring maximum facilities to public

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ):Sindh Caretaker Minister for Local Government, Housing and Town Planning and Rehabilitation, Muhammad Mubeen Jumani, on Tuesday, said that the caretaker government would ensure maximum facilities to the public during its tenure.

He was chairing an orientation meeting with officers of local government department and subordinate authorities, urged the officers to dispose of their responsibilities within the ambit of the law and rules and serve the public without any fear.

The minister expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) and said that Karachi has been turned into a jungle of concrete buildings. He directed DG SBCA to initiate action against violation of rules and procedures at the earliest.

He directed the head of Water and Sewerage Board to immediately submit list of legal hydrants and all the details of illegal hydrants.

The minister stressing on the elimination of ghost employees from the local government councils said that number of all the employees should be according to their sanctioned strength to ensure proper utilization of available resources.

He directed Secretary Local Government to take measures for devising a mechanism of check and balance with regard to Octrae Zila Tax (OZT) so that OZT share could be directly transferred from the finance department to LG councils.

Additional Chief Secretary Local Government Najam Ahmad Shah, Secretary LG Board Nauroze Abbasi, Directors General of all development authorities, MD Water Board Salahuddin and other officers attended the meeting.

In the meeting, the DGs of the Water Board, SBCA, KDA, MDA, Sehwan Development Authority, Sindh Solid Waste Management Board and other authorities briefed the minister about their respective authorities.