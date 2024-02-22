- Home
- Pakistan
- News
- Caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zubair Jamali takes notice of missing labourers
Caretaker Minister For Home And Tribal Affairs Mir Zubair Jamali Takes Notice Of Missing Labourers
Sumaira FH Published February 22, 2024 | 05:47 PM
Caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zubair Jamali on Thursday directed the district administration of Kachi to recover missing labourers at the earliest
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2024) Caretaker Minister for Home and Tribal Affairs Mir Zubair Jamali on Thursday directed the district administration of Kachi to recover missing labourers at the earliest.
The minister directed Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Kachi to deploy law enforcement agencies including the Levis Force to ensure the safe recovery of the abducted labourers.
According to the details, unknown persons abducted two labourers in the Kachi area of Naseerabad division late Wednesday night.
Soon after the incident, the home and tribal affairs minister directed the ADC Kachi to launch a combing operation against the kidnappers for the safe and early recovery of the abducted labourers.
While giving updates on the issue, ADC Kachi informed the minister that tireless efforts are afoot to ensure the safe recovery of the captives. He also informed that the tribal elders and influential of the area have also been approached in this connection.
APP/ask/umr
Recent Stories
PSL 2024 Match 08 Quetta Gladiators Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Wh ..
China improves procuratorial handling of public complaints
Driving test facility at E-Khidmat Centre
Tokyo stocks end higher with benchmark Nikkei hitting all-time high
Extreme heat triggers alarming bushfire dangers across Australia's Victoria
Mehwish of Wapda upset Sana in Torsam Khan National Women Squash
China Law Society vows to improve access to legal services for grassroots
China begins construction on 2nd phase of Zhangzhou nuclear power project
China eases past S. Korea, makes women's semis at Busan table tennis worlds
Rupee gains 17 paisa against dollar
PM, Sindh governor discuss country's political situation
Annual spring festival from March 1
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Driving test facility at E-Khidmat Centre3 minutes ago
-
PM, Sindh governor discuss country's political situation2 minutes ago
-
PITB's AI-powered system for Punjab Police set to curb crimes14 minutes ago
-
Punjab Food Authority (PAF) imposes Rs 300,000 fine on hotel, confectionary unit16 minutes ago
-
Language experts stress importance of mother language21 minutes ago
-
Seminar on 'Non-NATO ally: challenges & prospects for Pakistan' at UoS21 minutes ago
-
Arrangements finalised for week-long anti-polio drive21 minutes ago
-
PESCO notifies power suspension40 minutes ago
-
CS chairs meeting of Provincial Task Force on Polio Eradication40 minutes ago
-
MTIs barred from appointments, policy decisions till formation of elected KP government40 minutes ago
-
PSF invites applications from young Pakistani students to participate in IJSO-202440 minutes ago
-
Plantation drive- 2024 kicked off at Sindh University by Green Youth Movement Club50 minutes ago