LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Local Government and Community Development Ibrahim Hassan Murad here on Friday organized an E-Katchery for the immediate solution of the problems of the employees of the department of Municipalities across Punjab.

The minister said that the department would be fully mobilized to provide municipal services to the general public. For the first time in the history of Punjab, E-Katchery was organized under the title "Ab Baldiya Awam Ki".

Addressing to the employees of the department he said that all the deficiencies in the institution would be removed on a priority basis. It had been decided that special cards would be issued to clarify the identity of the employees, he added.

He said that unnecessary transfers of employees would be stopped so that office affairs were not affected.

Special training would be given to the employees to increase their efficiency and the problems related to the pensions of the retired employees would be solved on a priority basis, he added.

Ibrahim Hassan Murad issued instructions that the already ongoing schemes of the department should be brought to completion as soon as possible. It was decided in E-Katchery that one day would be celebrated as "Local Government Day" across the Punjab. He said that special lectures should be given to the students to make them fully aware of the local government department so that the importance of the government could be clear among the people. He further said that for the promotion of Punjabi culture, the Local Government Department would celebrate the "Punjabi Culture Day" with full force.