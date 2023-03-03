UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Minister For Local Government And Community Development Ibrahim Hassan Murad Holds E-katchery To Solve Employee's Problems

Sumaira FH Published March 03, 2023 | 09:05 PM

Caretaker Minister for Local Government and Community Development Ibrahim Hassan Murad holds e-katchery to solve employee's problems

Caretaker Minister for Local Government and Community Development Ibrahim Hassan Murad here on Friday organized an E-Katchery for the immediate solution of the problems of the employees of the department of Municipalities across Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :Caretaker Minister for Local Government and Community Development Ibrahim Hassan Murad here on Friday organized an E-Katchery for the immediate solution of the problems of the employees of the department of Municipalities across Punjab.

The minister said that the department would be fully mobilized to provide municipal services to the general public. For the first time in the history of Punjab, E-Katchery was organized under the title "Ab Baldiya Awam Ki".

Addressing to the employees of the department he said that all the deficiencies in the institution would be removed on a priority basis. It had been decided that special cards would be issued to clarify the identity of the employees, he added.

He said that unnecessary transfers of employees would be stopped so that office affairs were not affected.

Special training would be given to the employees to increase their efficiency and the problems related to the pensions of the retired employees would be solved on a priority basis, he added.

Ibrahim Hassan Murad issued instructions that the already ongoing schemes of the department should be brought to completion as soon as possible. It was decided in E-Katchery that one day would be celebrated as "Local Government Day" across the Punjab. He said that special lectures should be given to the students to make them fully aware of the local government department so that the importance of the government could be clear among the people. He further said that for the promotion of Punjabi culture, the Local Government Department would celebrate the "Punjabi Culture Day" with full force.

Related Topics

Punjab All Government

Recent Stories

UAE President condoles Prime Minister of Greece ov ..

UAE President condoles Prime Minister of Greece over train crash victims

21 seconds ago
 Quad Countries Oppose Any Unilateral Actions in So ..

Quad Countries Oppose Any Unilateral Actions in South, East China Seas - Joint S ..

18 minutes ago
 Court awards rigorous imprisonment to lady drugs s ..

Court awards rigorous imprisonment to lady drugs smuggler

18 minutes ago
 US Congresswoman Greene Says Still Committed to 'N ..

US Congresswoman Greene Says Still Committed to 'No Money to Ukraine'

18 minutes ago
 Amazon Halts Development of Second Company Headqua ..

Amazon Halts Development of Second Company Headquarters Amid Layoffs - Reports

16 minutes ago
 Indiscriminate action against WASA defaulters to c ..

Indiscriminate action against WASA defaulters to continue

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.