Caretaker Punjab Minister for Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) Ibrahim Hasan Murad meets PCB Chairman, reviews PSL arrangements

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2023 ):Caretaker Punjab Minister for Local Government & Community Development (LGCD) Ibrahim Hasan Murad met Chairman Pakistan Cricket Control Board Najam Sethi here on Monday.

Administrative issues for organizing the Pakistan Super League (PSL) were discussed during the meeting.

Communications & Works Minister Bilal Afzal and Higher Education Minister Mansoor Qadir Shah were also present.

Ibrahim Hasan Murad assured the PCB Chairman that the Punjab government would fully cooperate with the PCB for making PSL a success and memorable event.

He said that Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi had formed a full fledged ministerial committee for the success of PSL which would keep close contact with the PCB.

The LG Minister further said that according to the instructions of Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, all possible facilities would be provided to citizens. He directed the governmentinstitutions to remove obstacles in the conduct of PSL in a timely manner, especiallyto ensure security, traffic management and other issues.