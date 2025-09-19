Pakistan Army Provides Critical Medical Aid To Chiniot Flood Victims
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 19, 2025 | 07:20 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Pakistan Army has launched a comprehensive relief operation in the aftermath of the devastating floods in
Chiniot district.
According to the details, as part of this effort, the army has established free medical camps at five strategic locations
across the district, including Burj Omar, Mouza Haral, Mohammadi Sharif, Yaki Keki, and Diwan Khas.
These camps have provided medical care to approximately 2,000 flood victims, offering them much-needed relief and support.
Pakistan Army officers are working tirelessly to utilize all available resources to alleviate the hardships faced by flood-affected families. Alongside providing medical aid, the administration is taking steps to rehabilitate victims and restore normalcy as well.
