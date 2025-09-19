Open Menu

Rawalpindi Police Seize Drugs, Liquor & Illegal Arms; Nine Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2025 | 07:20 PM

Rawalpindi Police seize drugs, liquor & illegal arms; nine arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Police on Friday arrested nine suspects during separate actions, recovering narcotics, liquor

and illegal weapons.

According to a police spokesman, the Chakala Police held one accused and seized 680 grams of ice, while the

Cantonment Police recovered 15 litres of liquor from another suspect.

Similarly, the Ganjmandi Police arrested a man with 10 litres of liquor. Separate cases have been registered

against the accused.

Meanwhile, the police apprehended six individuals for possessing illegal arms and ammunition in the areas

of Ratta Amral,, Gujar Khan, Dhamial and Chauntra.

