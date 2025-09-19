Rawalpindi Police Seize Drugs, Liquor & Illegal Arms; Nine Arrested
Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2025 | 07:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Police on Friday arrested nine suspects during separate actions, recovering narcotics, liquor
and illegal weapons.
According to a police spokesman, the Chakala Police held one accused and seized 680 grams of ice, while the
Cantonment Police recovered 15 litres of liquor from another suspect.
Similarly, the Ganjmandi Police arrested a man with 10 litres of liquor. Separate cases have been registered
against the accused.
Meanwhile, the police apprehended six individuals for possessing illegal arms and ammunition in the areas
of Ratta Amral,, Gujar Khan, Dhamial and Chauntra.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..
AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal
UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..
Flydubai grows its presence in Romania
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka
UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA
Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfires in 23 years
Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates creativity, human experience
MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournaments in new season
UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit
Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General of Jord ..
Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Pakistan army provides critical medical aid to Chiniot flood victims4 minutes ago
-
Local NGOs distribute free school bags to orphan children in Chiniot5 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police seize drugs, liquor & illegal arms; nine arrested5 minutes ago
-
KP launches wildlife restoration project, releases deer into Kohat forests14 minutes ago
-
Work on 50-kilometer blacktop road projects in progress in Nasirabad: MPA Lehri24 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Russia eye stronger cultural cooperation24 minutes ago
-
Sindh Cabinet to meet on Sept 2324 minutes ago
-
Secretary Sports for early completion of under-construction grand youth complex Peshawar24 minutes ago
-
Registration for second phase of Al-Khidmat’s Bano Qabil free IT skill learning programme starts24 minutes ago
-
Driver, conductor arrested for harassing women25 minutes ago
-
Youth empowerment through research, technology key to KP’s progress: Shafqat Ayaz34 minutes ago
-
2-day PGGA training course ICT Chapter concludes34 minutes ago