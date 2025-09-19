Local NGOs distribute free school bags to orphan children in Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) Najafiya Trust and Jaber Bin Hayan Trust on Friday collaborated on the "School Supplies for Orphans" project,

distributing free school bags to 150 orphan children across various schools in Chiniot.

Each bag was filled with essential supplies, including lunch boxes, water bottles, and complete stationery, ensuring

these young students can pursue their education without unnecessary hurdles.

During the ceremony, Qazi Asad Raza, representing the Trust, joined other officials and members in handing out the school supplies. Teachers and students alike expressed gratitude towards Najafiya Trust and Jaber Bin Hayan Trust, acknowledging the positive impact of such initiatives on the educational future and morale of orphaned and deserving children.

On this occasion, the leaders of Najafiya Trust and Jaber Bin Hayan Trust emphasized that the "School Supplies for Orphans" project aims to ensure no child is left behind in education.

They also assured that this initiative will continue and expand to reach more children in need, underscoring their commitment to supporting vulnerable populations through targeted educational support.