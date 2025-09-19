Friends Of Police Internship Concludes
Muhammad Irfan Published September 19, 2025 | 07:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The 35th batch of the Friends of Police Internship Programme on Friday concluded at Police Lines Headquarters Rawalpindi under the vision of Inspector General of Police Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar.
According to a police spokesman, students from various educational institutions participated in the two-week programme, during which senior officers delivered lectures on different aspects of policing, crime prevention, traffic management, community policing and service delivery.
As part of the internship, participants were given practical exposure through visits to police stations, service centres, the command and control room, traffic headquarters, and legal branches.
At the closing ceremony, DSP CRO Nadeem Malik distributed certificates among the internees.
The spokesman said the programme aimed to involve youth in awareness campaigns and strengthen police-community relations.
