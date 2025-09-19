Punjab Food Authority Cracks Down On Unhygienic Food Establishments In Chiniot
Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2025 | 07:30 PM
CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has launched a rigorous operation against food shops violating health regulations in Chiniot.
Under the supervision of Deputy Director Operations Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza, food safety teams inspected 114 food points, including 34 milk trucks, in the city and its surroundings.
A well-known hotel on Faisalabad Road was sealed for failing to implement previously given instructions.
During the operation, the team recovered and destroyed over one kilogram of expired products, emphasizing the need for proper food handling and storage practices.
The authority took action against establishments with poor sanitation arrangements and inadequate medical supplies for employees. A fine of Rs 97,000 was imposed on violators, demonstrating the PFA's zero-tolerance policy towards health hazards.
On this occasion, during the operation, samples were collected and sent for laboratory analysis to determine the quality of food items.
Recent Stories
Hamdan bin Mohammed launches ‘Rashid Villages’ to immortalise humanitarian l ..
AD Ports Group breaks ground on Noatum Ports Luanda Terminal
UAE leads 'Dubai Strategy', assumes chairmanship of UPU Council of Administratio ..
Flydubai grows its presence in Romania
Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi visits UAE Pavilion at Expo 2025 Osaka
UIBC-UC releases landmark study on future of India-UAE CEPA
Europe sees highest emissions from summer wildfires in 23 years
Sharjah International Film Festival celebrates creativity, human experience
MENA Golf Tour to stage 12 international tournaments in new season
UAE President arrives in Georgia on official visit
Director of MoFA’s Dubai Office receives credentials of Consul-General of Jord ..
Flood turns wedding joy into tragedy in Kamalia
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Punjab Food Authority cracks down on unhygienic food establishments in Chiniot30 seconds ago
-
Friends of Police Internship concludes32 seconds ago
-
Pakistan army provides critical medical aid to Chiniot flood victims11 minutes ago
-
Local NGOs distribute free school bags to orphan children in Chiniot11 minutes ago
-
Rawalpindi Police seize drugs, liquor & illegal arms; nine arrested11 minutes ago
-
KP launches wildlife restoration project, releases deer into Kohat forests20 minutes ago
-
Work on 50-kilometer blacktop road projects in progress in Nasirabad: MPA Lehri30 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Russia eye stronger cultural cooperation30 minutes ago
-
Sindh Cabinet to meet on Sept 2330 minutes ago
-
Secretary Sports for early completion of under-construction grand youth complex Peshawar30 minutes ago
-
Registration for second phase of Al-Khidmat’s Bano Qabil free IT skill learning programme starts30 minutes ago
-
Driver, conductor arrested for harassing women31 minutes ago