Punjab Food Authority Cracks Down On Unhygienic Food Establishments In Chiniot

Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Punjab Food Authority cracks down on unhygienic food establishments in Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has launched a rigorous operation against food shops violating health regulations in Chiniot.

Under the supervision of Deputy Director Operations Dr. Muhammad Qasim Raza, food safety teams inspected 114 food points, including 34 milk trucks, in the city and its surroundings.

A well-known hotel on Faisalabad Road was sealed for failing to implement previously given instructions.

During the operation, the team recovered and destroyed over one kilogram of expired products, emphasizing the need for proper food handling and storage practices.

The authority took action against establishments with poor sanitation arrangements and inadequate medical supplies for employees. A fine of Rs 97,000 was imposed on violators, demonstrating the PFA's zero-tolerance policy towards health hazards.

On this occasion, during the operation, samples were collected and sent for laboratory analysis to determine the quality of food items.

