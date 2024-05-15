CBEC to be set up in tribal districts to control drop out ratio, increases literacy rate: Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2024) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Education Faisal Khan Tarakai on Wednesday said that community-based education centers (CBEC) would be established in the merged districts to control the drop-out ratio of students from schools and increase the literacy rate.

He said the provincial government was working on the Rented Building Program, Sabaon program and other important projects in the tribal districts to ensure access to education to children and youth of the tribal districts.

He said these projects would also provide employment opportunities to the educated youth in the areas, adding that provision of facilities in schools would be ensured and measures would be taken to overcome the shortage of teachers.

He expressed these views during a meeting with the Managing Director of Merged Areas Education Foundation, Mian Ainullah.

Special Secretary Energy and Power Tashfeen Haider was also present on this occasion.

Managing Director of Merged Areas Education Foundation Mian Ainullah while briefing the Minister said that Merged Areas Education Foundation was taking revolutionary steps for grass root level education in all tribal districts and sub-divisions.

He said that more than 47,000 students were enrolled with various programs of the foundation including Literacy for All, Community Based Education Centers, and NCHD Centers.

There were more than 600 schools and more than 800 teachers in the merged district, he said and added that the new programs included the middle school program and the Sabaon school program.

The MD said that the programs for the next financial year include the establishment of ALP centers in all the tribal districts and the establishment of 200 more community schools to provide higher education facilities to the tribal youth at their doorsteps.

He said that it was very important to establish community-based schools to increase the rate of education and to control the drop-out ratio.

The education minister while appreciating the projects and ongoing initiatives of the Merged Areas Education Foundation said that the foundation was doing the best work for promotion of education in the tribal districts.

He directed the MD that no scheme of the foundation should be dropped and all its projects should be included in the new ADP so that the people of tribal districts could be benefited from the merger.

APP/adi