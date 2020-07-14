CCPO inaugurates DRC at Mathra

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2020 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Muhammad Ali Gandapur Tuesday formally inaugurated office of Dispute Resolution Council (DRC) in Police Station Mathra.

Senior Superintendent Police Operations, Mansoor Aman, Superintendent Police Rural, Waqar Khan and area elites were also present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, CCPO said that it is sixth DRC of the city that was established to facilitate people in resolving their issues amicably and with mutual consent. He said that since inception DRCs have resolved numerous disputes of different nature in a satisfactory way.

He said that DRCs have been established keeping in view Pashtun traditions adding these bodies are gaining popularity owing to their effectiveness and simplicity of dealing.