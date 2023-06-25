PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :CCPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar has taken notice of the tragic incident of Manmohan Singh's murder in Peshawar and visited the scene of the murder, met the leaders of the Sikh community and assured them of all possible measures for their protection.

He said that few suspects and suspicious persons have been arrested.

A special team has been formed under the leadership of SSP Operation Haroon Rashid Khan to trace the anti-social elements involved in the incident, he said.

Protection of the life and property of Peshawar citizens will be ensured in every possible way, said CCPO. The people of Peshawar and the Police are on the same page and the tricks of the terrorists will be thwarted, he added.