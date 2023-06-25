Open Menu

CCPO Takes Notice Of Tragic Incident Of Manmohan Singh's Murder

Umer Jamshaid Published June 25, 2023 | 06:10 PM

CCPO takes notice of tragic incident of Manmohan Singh's murder

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2023 ) :CCPO Syed Ashfaq Anwar has taken notice of the tragic incident of Manmohan Singh's murder in Peshawar and visited the scene of the murder, met the leaders of the Sikh community and assured them of all possible measures for their protection.

He said that few suspects and suspicious persons have been arrested.

A special team has been formed under the leadership of SSP Operation Haroon Rashid Khan to trace the anti-social elements involved in the incident, he said.

Protection of the life and property of Peshawar citizens will be ensured in every possible way, said CCPO. The people of Peshawar and the Police are on the same page and the tricks of the terrorists will be thwarted, he added.

Related Topics

Murder Peshawar Police Manmohan Singh Same Rashid Khan All

Recent Stories

DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievem ..

DIEZ announces exceptional sustainability achievements in 2022

1 hour ago
 Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ..

Dubai Customs: Championing fight against drugs and ensuring economic prosperity

1 hour ago
 Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future an ..

Sultan Al Neyadi announces Museum of the Future and MBRSC partnership

2 hours ago
 EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expressio ..

EDB receives Bronze Award for &#039;Best Expression of a Brand on Social Media&# ..

2 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi City Municipality boosts slaughterhouse ..

Abu Dhabi City Municipality boosts slaughterhouse preparedness to accommodate 37 ..

2 hours ago
 Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi ..

Tom Cruise arrives on first flight into Abu Dhabi International Airport’s new ..

3 hours ago
UAQ Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession ..

UAQ Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

3 hours ago
 RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession ..

RAK Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

3 hours ago
 Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accessi ..

Ajman Ruler congratulates Emir of Qatar on accession anniversary

3 hours ago
 UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

UAE GDP grows by 7.9% in 2022

4 hours ago
 Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, ME ..

Ministry of Climate Change and the Environment, MENA Fintech Association launch ..

4 hours ago
 AD Ports Group partners with Premier Marine to est ..

AD Ports Group partners with Premier Marine to establish &#039;SAFEEN Drydocks&# ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan