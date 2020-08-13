CDA asks building owners to remove encroachment within 24 hour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has given 24 hours dead line to building owners to remove encroachments established beyond plot lines.

In this context, the general public had been directed through public notice that the strict action would be initiated against the owners of encroached buildings, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

It has been further informed that more time would not be given in this regard and the authority would remove / demolish encroachments and would not be responsible for any damage that might occur during this process.

It is pertinent to mention here that a large number of building owners including high-rise, commercial, industrial, institutional, schools, government buildings and residential houses have encroached upon CDA's land which include footpaths/ obstruction in road including generators, illegally installed barbed wire around the buildings, construction of car sheds and car parking, illegally placed security apparatus and lawn/gardens constructed on the authority's land.