UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Asks Building Owners To Remove Encroachment Within 24 Hour

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Thu 13th August 2020 | 10:20 PM

CDA asks building owners to remove encroachment within 24 hour

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has given 24 hours dead line to building owners to remove encroachments established beyond plot lines.

In this context, the general public had been directed through public notice that the strict action would be initiated against the owners of encroached buildings, said a press release issued here on Thursday.

It has been further informed that more time would not be given in this regard and the authority would remove / demolish encroachments and would not be responsible for any damage that might occur during this process.

It is pertinent to mention here that a large number of building owners including high-rise, commercial, industrial, institutional, schools, government buildings and residential houses have encroached upon CDA's land which include footpaths/ obstruction in road including generators, illegally installed barbed wire around the buildings, construction of car sheds and car parking, illegally placed security apparatus and lawn/gardens constructed on the authority's land.

Related Topics

Dead Road Car Capital Development Authority Government

Recent Stories

Saudi Arabia reports 1,482 new COVID-19 cases, 34 ..

40 minutes ago

Egyptian President welcomes joint statement of UAE ..

40 minutes ago

Health ministry conducts further 68,964 COVID-19 t ..

55 minutes ago

Weekly Consumer Price Index up 2% in fourth week o ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed issues directives to transform ..

1 hour ago

Hoga Saaf Pakistan Launches Safety Anthem For Inde ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.