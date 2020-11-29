CDA Chief for the provision of improved civic facilities at Diplomatic Enclave

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Amir Ali Ahmed has said that work should be further improved for the provision of sanitation,street lights,environment, water supply services and road maintenance in the diplomatic enclave.

He said this during his surprise visit to the Diplomatic Enclave on Sunday.

Meanwhile,he also inspected the work of overhead bridge under construction on Faisal Avenue.On this occasion, Director Maintenance, Road Maintenance, Sanitation, Street Lights and other related departments were also present.

Chairman CDA said that the Diplomatic Enclave was our face all over the world and it was our responsibility to keep it clean and green.

Chairman directed to expedite the ongoing development, rehabilitation and repair work in the city and to further improve the conditions around the markets.

He said that two more new parks were being set up in the area,one on 4th Road and the other at the entrance of Diplomatic Enclave.

He said that lights have been restored on several major highways of the city and more street lights were being installed.

He also issued instructions for immediate rehabilitation of street lights in the diplomatic enclave.

He also directed to further improve the sanitation situation in the diplomatic enclave and carpeting and repair of the road.