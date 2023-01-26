CDA demolishes 6,295 illegal structures in markets, roads, green belts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2023 ) :The Directorate of Enforcement, Capital Development Authority (CDA) has demolished around 6,295 illegal structures in the markets, roads, green belts and sidewalk tracks in the Federal capital during the last year.

"During the operation, around 10,262 items of encroachers have also been confiscated, subsequently these articles are auctioned. Besides, fines worth Rs. 4.082 million has also been recovered from trespassers as a penalty," an official in the CDA told APP.

He said the Directorate of Enforcement has launched as many as 1,142 anti-encroachment operations carried out across the board in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) during the last year.

The official said the Directorate was vigorously undertaking anti-encroachment operations on regular basis throughout Islamabad in order to curb the illegal constructions in the ICT.

He said the continuous operations were being carried out on day to day basis 24/7 for retrieval of state land from land grabbers and encroachers.

The official said the matter was being dealt by the Directorate of Municipal Administration working under the administrative control of Municipal Corporation, Islamabad (MCI).

About the steps taken for the protection of citizens, provision of emergency medical assistance and water facility on hiking tracks, he said the forest guards keep patrolling throughout the day in all the trails and hiking tracks of Margalla Hills, National Park.

Moreover, he said the forest guards were equipped with wireless sets which were connected to centralized control room of Environment Wing, CDA whenever any medical emergency or any untoward situation arises at any trail or hiking track; these forest guards directly communicate with centralized control room system, where control room further call to rescue teams to attend medical emergency.

It is also intimated that any type of water pipelines and provision of electricity in Margalla Hills National Park is prohibited to avoid any hazard to wildlife except notified villages, he added.

\395