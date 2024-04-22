CDA organizes seminar, awareness walk to observe 'Earth Day'

In collaboration with the Capital Development Authority (CDA), various welfare organizations organized a seminar and an awareness walk at the G-8 Markaz to observe the Earth Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2024) In collaboration with the Capital Development Authority (CDA), various welfare organizations organized a seminar and an awareness walk at the G-8 Markaz to observe the Earth Day.

On this occasion, elected officers and representatives of CDA, Pak Mission Society (PMS) and Full Gospel Assembly Church Islamabad provided information about energy saving and environmental pollution and measures for its remedial. The representatives of the business community also participated in the awareness walk to highlight the importance of the Earth Day.

The aim of organizing this seminar was to create awareness among the general public regarding energy saving and to minimize the unnecessary use of plastic in order to control environmental pollution.

It should be noted that Earth Day is celebrated all over the world including Pakistan, in which all lights are switched off for one hour during peak hours.

The Director of Sanitation Directorate of CDA and related officers provided information about the measures taken by authority to keep the city clean and called for the cooperation of the citizens.

Director Public Relations of CDA also expressed full support on this occasion.

Organizing the seminar, the representatives of Pakistan Mission Society (PMS), EPA informed about the research and initiatives regarding the control of environmental pollution. A large number of citizens were also present on this occasion.

In the seminar, the importance of plantation was also highlighted along with importance of green areas.

Similarly, to control environmental pollution and keep the climate clean, disposing garbage and waste in designated places and garbage trolleys was also emphasized so that the city could be kept clean and beautiful.

The participants of the seminar also planted trees on this occasion to control the environmental pollution.

Later, a special walk was also organized for the citizens to eliminate environmental pollution including energy saving, cleanliness.