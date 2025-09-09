CDA Chief Stresses Inter-provincial Coordination For Climate Action, Carbon Credits
Umer Jamshaid Published September 09, 2025 | 09:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2025) Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, on Tuesday underscored the need for closer coordination between Federal and provincial institutions to tackle climate change and to integrate Pakistan into the global carbon credit market.
Speaking at a high-level meeting on environmental improvement and carbon credits at CDA headquarters, Randhawa said that major cities across Pakistan face severe environmental challenges which require collective action.
“Cooperation between provinces and federal institutions is essential to address them,” he said, adding that through such collaboration Pakistan could play a “significant role” in international carbon credit initiatives.
Randhawa said CDA aimed to draw on Sindh’s experience in environmental management, with the Sindh Forest Department offering technical support during the pre-documentation phase of Islamabad’s carbon credit program.
Under its plan, CDA is pursuing several projects to qualify for carbon credits, including converting barren land into green spaces, upgrading the Gardenia Hub nursery, overhauling solid waste management, and deploying 160 electric buses.
Randhawa said these measures would not only cut pollution but also help make Islamabad a model for sustainable urban development.
He directed CDA and provincial counterparts to establish a working mechanism between technical teams, stressing that consistent communication and effective coordination would be critical to ensure “practical progress” in the capital’s carbon credit projects.
The meeting, attended by CDA’s Member Environment Esfandyar Baloch, DG Environment, and senior officials, was also joined virtually by former Chief Conservator of Forests Sindh, Hyder Raza, and his team.
