CDA Starts Anti Encroachment Drive In Federal Capital
Published March 20, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2024) Anti-encroachment operations are being conducted across the city on the instructions of the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) so that the land of Islamabad could be kept free from illegal constructions and encroachments.
These operations are being carried out by the Enforcement Directorate with the support of the district administration and Islamabad police.
According to the details, these operations were conducted on Islamabad Highway, Sector G-9, I-11, I-9 including Bari Imam, and Khanna Pull, where several encroachments and illegal constructions were demolished and the government land was retrieved.
The anti-encroachment operation was started from Islamabad Highway and Khanna Pull, where dozens of fruit stalls were removed and the road was cleared from both sides.
These encroachments were disrupting the flow of traffic on both sides of the road, after the operation, and these corridors were opened for traffic. During the drive, a truck loaded with goods was also confiscated.
Similarly, in Bari Imam area, an illegal room and 1 four-walled building on government land were also demolished with the help of heavy machinery. Moreover, in Sector I-11, the illegal fence installed outside the house was also removed.
In Sector I-9, dozens of stalls installed on the footpath were removed and the footpath was cleared.
On this occasion, the CDA administration said that Capital Development Authority is still engaged in operation against the encroachment mafia. The CDA admin said that government land worth billions of rupees has been recovered during the operation.
