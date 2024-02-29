Open Menu

CDA Taking Steps For Unintrepted Water Supply In Capital City

Faizan Hashmi Published February 29, 2024 | 07:04 PM

Capital Development Authority (CDA), Water Management Wing has expedited work on several projects to meet the water shortage in the capital city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Feb, 2024) Capital Development Authority (CDA), Water Management Wing has expedited work on several projects to meet the water shortage in the capital city.

In this regard, the Water Management Wing has been completely resolved all the repair work and complaints like leakages, including replacement of old and rotten pipes in the Simli Water Filtration Plant and Mai Line.

It should be noted that the timely action of the Water Supply Wing has not only saved 800,000 gallons of water per day but also increased the water pressure in the pipelines.

Similarly, complaints like leakages in water supply lines have been addressed in Sector G-7/3.

The water level in other dams including Khanpur dam has decreased due to lack of required rains in monsoon.

Therefore, before the arrival of summer, the water supply department is busy around the clock to meet the shortage of water so that the citizens get adequate water supply.

Additionally, the installation of 4 new tube wells in Sector F-10, F-11, G-10, G-11 will also be started soon by the Water Supply Department.

So that in case the water reserves in Khanpur Dam decreases, the water shortage can be met with tube wells.

In this regard, tenders have been published in newspapers so that water shortage can be controlled before the arrival of summer.

Apart from this, work will be started soon to eliminate water leakages in other water networks including main condition lines at a cost of 60 crore rupees so that more water can be saved.

Similarly, water tanker service has also been alert by the water supply department in view of the current situation. Considering the situation of the citizens, helpline number 9202218 has also been issued by the Water Supply Wing. Similarly, citizens can register their complaints on WhatsApp number 0335775444. It should be noted that timely redressal of received complaints will be ensured in all circumstances.

The Water Supply Wing has appealed to the citizens to be careful in using water so that maximum water can be used. Similarly, strict action is being taken against those who waste water so that water reserves can be made more safe.

