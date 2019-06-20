CDA to introduce ITS system on Expressway

Capital Development Authority (CDA) had decided to introduce Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on Islamabad Expressway from Zero Point to Rawat to mitigate transportation related requirements

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2019 ) : Capital Development Authority CDA ) had decided to introduce Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) on Islamabad Expressway from Zero Point to Rawat to mitigate transportation related requirements.

Under this project, closed-circuit television (CCTV) surveillance system comprising upon static and Pan-Tilt & Zoom (PTZ) cameras would be installed after every three (03) kilometers with the coverage of 500 meters, said a press release.

A Traffic Control Center (TCC) would also be established that would be connected with field devices equipped with back light LED Video wall screens, video wall controller, video storage and core network switch.

Electronic variable message signs would be an important component of the ITS with an aim to improve road safety and reduce impact of congestion as it would provide up-to-the-minute information regarding incident management, driver information, strategic diversion and road work on the Expressway.

For this purpose bridges existing gantries would be utilized.

The ITS would be internally connected with fiber optics which would be laid across the Expressway.

ITS will also have ability not only to classify the vehicles but could also count the vehicles to ensure smooth traffic management particularly at the peak hours.

Speed control would be a vital component of this system. Point to Point (P2P) manless speed enforcement system would be used to detect the speed limits in which average speed between the points would be calculated.

Weigh stations would be also established along the Expressway to inspect the vehicular weights. E-fine collection system would be introduced under this project.

The entire system would be backed up with high power gel batteries to avoid any breakdown in the electricity.

In order to achieve desired results web portal and mobile app would be also developed to aware and update the general public about the traffic situation at the Expressway.

It is pertinent to mention here that the state-of-the-art ITS project is being implemented first time in the urban metropolis.