CDA to procure 29 buses for plying on three different routes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) would procure 29 buses for plying them on three different routes in Federal capital.

According to a transport policy prepared by the Master Plan Commission, public bus service PC-I has already been approved, tender documents are being finalised after which the CDA will call tenders for purchasing new buses.

The new bus service will run on the routes different routes including Soan Garden to Faisal Mosque, Bhara Kahu to Faiz Ahmed Faiz metro bus station and from Tarnol railway station to the M5 metro station.

An official of CDA said that Islamabad Metro Bus project - Peshawar Morr to New Islamabad International Airport will be launched soon as we have already placed orders for buses, adding that tender documents were being prepared for the other public bus service.

