CDC Organizes Awareness Walk, Seminar To Mark World TB Day
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 28, 2024 | 08:24 PM
Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), TB program and District Health office in collaboration with the USAID organized an awareness walk and seminar to mark World TB Day here in Bilal Colony of Korangi district on Thursday
The walk was held from the Government dispensary to the government secondary school located in Bilal Colony to spread awareness about Tuberculosis disease l, its prevention and treatment.
The program was organized under the directions of Deputy Director General CDC Dr Zulfiqar Dharejo and was attended by Additional Director Dr.
Samreen Ashraf, DHO Korangi Dr Teerath Das and others.
The goal of TB Day is to make people aware of prevention and the treatment of Tuberculosis which claims the lives of hundreds of thousands of people across the globe.
The walk and seminar were also attended by community members, TB survivors' families, LHS, LHWs, Secondary School students and nursing staff of the Indus Hospital.
