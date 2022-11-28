UrduPoint.com

CEC Vows To Improve Electoral Roll System

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 28, 2022 | 05:10 PM

CEC vows to improve electoral roll system

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Sikandar Sultan Raja on Monday vowed to take steps for further improving the Computerized Electoral Roll System (CERS) to bring more transparency in the electoral process.

Chairing a meeting on CERS, he reviewed the suggestions for bringing improvement in the computerized electoral system of all the provinces.

Director MIS Babar Malik gave a detailed briefing on the CERS system which was used for the registration of voters and compiling the electoral rolls.

The meeting discussed the initiatives which could bring transparency in new voters' registration, tracking and monitoring process.

The CEC welcomed the suggestions in this regard.

