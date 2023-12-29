Central Karakuram National Park releases visitors report 2023

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Central Karakuram National Park (CKNP) on Friday released visitors and tourists' annual report 2023

According to the report, a total of 5742 tourists visited CKNP this year.

Total 1988 climbers and trekkers under 404 Permits (by Tourism Department Gilgit-Baltistan), passed by CKNP for famous glaciers Baltoro, Biafo-Hisper, Ghandogoro and for trekking and climbing K2, Broad Peak G-II, Spantink and other peaks.

Out of them, some 1757 were noted as foreigners. About 150 climbers were declared successful in conquering K2.