290 students reach Peshawar from Kyrgyzstan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2024 | 01:10 PM

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) As many as 290 students reached Bacha Khan International Airport here from Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan after violent clashes in the city on Friday.

The first flight carrying 290 Pakistani students from Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek landed at BKIA where the provincial minister for Higher education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Meena Khan, MNA Faisal Amin Gandapur and others welcomed the students at the airport.

Provincial Finance Adviser Muzamil Aslam said that students from all over Pakistan have been given priority for returning home from Bishkek, adding that the second special flight would reach Bishkek on Wednesday to bring back more students.

He said that the provincial government had already released Rs 60 million for immediate return of Pakistani students stuck in Kyrgyzstan.

In a statement issued here, he said that as soon as other students and people register on the relief numbers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, more funds would be released.

Muzamil said that as per the instructions of the KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur students from KP and other districts could register on the given number for their safe return.

