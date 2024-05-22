290 Students Reach Peshawar From Kyrgyzstan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 22, 2024 | 01:10 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) As many as 290 students reached Bacha Khan International Airport here from Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan after violent clashes in the city on Friday.
The first flight carrying 290 Pakistani students from Kyrgyzstan's capital Bishkek landed at BKIA where the provincial minister for Higher education Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Meena Khan, MNA Faisal Amin Gandapur and others welcomed the students at the airport.
Provincial Finance Adviser Muzamil Aslam said that students from all over Pakistan have been given priority for returning home from Bishkek, adding that the second special flight would reach Bishkek on Wednesday to bring back more students.
He said that the provincial government had already released Rs 60 million for immediate return of Pakistani students stuck in Kyrgyzstan.
In a statement issued here, he said that as soon as other students and people register on the relief numbers of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, more funds would be released.
Muzamil said that as per the instructions of the KP CM Ali Amin Gandapur students from KP and other districts could register on the given number for their safe return.
Recent Stories
Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan
President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered
PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024
Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career
10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in street
Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title
BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsities
Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges into the Nile
Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Senator
China warns Taiwan of reprisals over Lai inauguration speech
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Complete ban on plastic bags to be enforced from June 5; Commissioner Rwp2 minutes ago
-
No member of incumbent federal cabinet drawing salary2 minutes ago
-
Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan8 minutes ago
-
Pakistan firmly upholds one-China principle: President12 minutes ago
-
Motorbike lifter gang busted21 minutes ago
-
Appointment of Rector of COMSATS university in final stage: Tarar21 minutes ago
-
Three factories gutted22 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 264,300 cusecs water22 minutes ago
-
Minor boy killed in road mishap22 minutes ago
-
Mutilated body found22 minutes ago
-
Problems of farming community to be resolved on priority: DG Agriculture22 minutes ago
-
Mushaal pays rich tribute to late Iranian President Raisi22 minutes ago