Complete Ban On Plastic Bags To Be Enforced From June 5; Commissioner Rwp
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 01:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak has said that a complete ban on plastic bags would be enforced from June 5.
According to a Commissioner Office spokesperson, chairing a meeting of the Hotel and Restaurant Association, Engineer Aamir Khattak directed the authorities that efforts should be made to provide relief to the citizens through price control, encroachment operations, and other measures.
The priority of the administration is to promote economic activities by providing a favorable environment to the business community.
Joint efforts will have to be made to provide relief to the people, the Commissioner said adding, that no businessman would be harassed unnecessarily. The traders should ensure the implementation of the official rates of essential commodities, he said.
The Commissioner directed the Assistant Commissioners to visit all the markets and inform the people about the ban on the use of plastic bags.
All possible efforts should be made to spread awareness about the ban.
The business community representatives welcomed the initiatives taken by the Commissioner and said that the cooperation with the administration would continue.
The traders requested the commissioner to speed up anti-encroachment operations, particularly in the commercial market.
The Commissioner on the occasion said that the price magistrates are active in the field to check availability of the essential commodities at fixed rates. To pass on the benefit of the reduction in the price of wheat to the people, the price of ‘Rotti’ had been fixed at Rs 15 across the division, the Commissioner said.
168 price magistrates were working across the division to enforce the price of ‘Rotti’. 715 raids were conducted at ‘Tandoors’ during the last 24 hours and a fine amounting to Rs 57,000 was imposed on 29 violators while two were sent behind bars.
Recent Stories
Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan
President Raisi, FM Abdollahian funeral prayer offered
PM Shehbaz to visit Iran today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 May 2024
Serial winner Kroos eyes two-trophy finish to career
10 bodies found in Mexico's Acapulco, some in street
Djokovic backs Nadal for French Open title
BUITEMS VC calls for funds allocation for varsities
Nine child workers die in Egypt as bus plunges into the Nile
Govt taking various measures to promote sports: Senator
China warns Taiwan of reprisals over Lai inauguration speech
More Stories From Pakistan
-
No member of incumbent federal cabinet drawing salary2 minutes ago
-
290 students reach Peshawar from Kyrgyzstan2 minutes ago
-
Security forces kill 29 terrorists in Balochistan7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan firmly upholds one-China principle: President11 minutes ago
-
Motorbike lifter gang busted21 minutes ago
-
Appointment of Rector of COMSATS university in final stage: Tarar21 minutes ago
-
Three factories gutted21 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 264,300 cusecs water21 minutes ago
-
Minor boy killed in road mishap21 minutes ago
-
Mutilated body found21 minutes ago
-
Problems of farming community to be resolved on priority: DG Agriculture21 minutes ago
-
Mushaal pays rich tribute to late Iranian President Raisi21 minutes ago