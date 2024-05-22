Complete ban on plastic bags to be enforced from June 5; Commissioner Rwp

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Commissioner Rawalpindi Division, Engineer Aamir Khattak has said that a complete ban on plastic bags would be enforced from June 5.

According to a Commissioner Office spokesperson, chairing a meeting of the Hotel and Restaurant Association, Engineer Aamir Khattak directed the authorities that efforts should be made to provide relief to the citizens through price control, encroachment operations, and other measures.

The priority of the administration is to promote economic activities by providing a favorable environment to the business community.

Joint efforts will have to be made to provide relief to the people, the Commissioner said adding, that no businessman would be harassed unnecessarily. The traders should ensure the implementation of the official rates of essential commodities, he said.

The Commissioner directed the Assistant Commissioners to visit all the markets and inform the people about the ban on the use of plastic bags.

All possible efforts should be made to spread awareness about the ban.

The business community representatives welcomed the initiatives taken by the Commissioner and said that the cooperation with the administration would continue.

The traders requested the commissioner to speed up anti-encroachment operations, particularly in the commercial market.

The Commissioner on the occasion said that the price magistrates are active in the field to check availability of the essential commodities at fixed rates. To pass on the benefit of the reduction in the price of wheat to the people, the price of ‘Rotti’ had been fixed at Rs 15 across the division, the Commissioner said.

168 price magistrates were working across the division to enforce the price of ‘Rotti’. 715 raids were conducted at ‘Tandoors’ during the last 24 hours and a fine amounting to Rs 57,000 was imposed on 29 violators while two were sent behind bars.