No Member Of Incumbent Federal Cabinet Drawing Salary
Sumaira FH Published May 22, 2024 | 01:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2024) Minister for Law and Justice Azam Nazeer Tarar stated on Wednesday that no member of the incumbent Federal cabinet is drawing a salary, as they have all voluntarily decided not to withdraw it.
Speaking in the Senate, the minister explained that ministers pay Rs.
143,000 in rent for their single official accommodation and cover the utility bills for their residences themselves. According to the rules, ministers are not entitled to have their utility bills, including gas and electricity, paid by the government, and these bills are covered by them personally.
He mentioned that ministers are allotted 300 or 350 liters of petrol for an 1800 cc vehicle, along with one driver and one security guard. If a minister exceeds this allocation, they cover the additional costs from their own resources.
