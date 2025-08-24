Central Milad Council Meeting Held In Kohat With Great Enthusiasm
Faizan Hashmi Published August 24, 2025 | 11:40 PM
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) A meeting of the Central Milad Council was held on Sunday under the leadership of Central President Jahanzeb Jani Anwar Qadri, with participation from various Kohat organizations.
The meeting commenced with the formal recitation of the Holy Quran, setting a reverent tone for the discussion.
The Milad Committee President presented the agenda, which was unanimously agreed upon by all participating organizations.
The meeting focused on preparations for the upcoming Eid Milad-un-Nabi celebrations.
The final decisions regarding the celebrations will be made on 4 Rabi-ul-Awwal. The Central Milad Council is working tirelessly to ensure that the gatherings are conducted in a dignified and respectful manner.
The meeting saw participation from prominent organizations, including Minhaj-ul-Quran, Milad Committee, Anjuman Ghulam Mustafa, Bazm Rahmatul-l-Alameen, and Anjuman Khadiman Auliya.
A large number of lovers of the Prophet (peace be upon him) also attended the meeting, demonstrating their enthusiasm and commitment to celebrating Eid Milad-un-Nabi.
Central President Jahanzeb Jani Anwar Qadri thanked all participants and promised to conduct the Eid Milad-un-Nabi gatherings in a good manner.
