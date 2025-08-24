Open Menu

PTI Has Lost Public Support: Kheal Das

Sumaira FH Published August 24, 2025 | 11:30 PM

PTI has lost public support: Kheal Das

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Minister of State for Religious Affairs Kheal Das Kohistani Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has lost its popularity and no longer enjoys public support.

Talking to a private news channel, he said people are fed up with PTI’s politics of hatred and the party has become irrelevant in the political arena.

He said that even within own ranks, the PTI founder has been sidelined.

The minister said the PTI founder and his spouse are being provided facilities in jail in line with the prison manual and court directives.

He maintained that the sentences handed down were a result of their actions against the law, and any relief can only be sought through courts, not through political deals or concessions.

Kohistani said dialogue could be held on political and national issues, but not for granting relief in criminal cases.

Recent Stories

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

6 hours ago
 UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Ku ..

UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..

6 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

7 hours ago
 UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi brea ..

UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..

7 hours ago
 Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 ..

Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..

10 hours ago
 UAE and Angola: A promising development partnershi ..

UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership

10 hours ago
UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

12 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on I ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Ukraine on Independence Day

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 August 2025

14 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 August 2025

15 hours ago
 Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

Premier League: Arsenal 5-0 Leeds

23 hours ago
 UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Su ..

UAE President to begin state visit to Angola on Sunday

24 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan