PTI has lost public support: Kheal Das

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) Minister of State for Religious Affairs Kheal Das Kohistani Sunday said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has lost its popularity and no longer enjoys public support.

Talking to a private news channel, he said people are fed up with PTI’s politics of hatred and the party has become irrelevant in the political arena.

He said that even within own ranks, the PTI founder has been sidelined.

The minister said the PTI founder and his spouse are being provided facilities in jail in line with the prison manual and court directives.

He maintained that the sentences handed down were a result of their actions against the law, and any relief can only be sought through courts, not through political deals or concessions.

Kohistani said dialogue could be held on political and national issues, but not for granting relief in criminal cases.