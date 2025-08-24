PFA cracks down on adulterated food in Chiniot

CHINIOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2025) The Punjab Food Authority (PFA) has intensified its efforts to ensure food safety in the district, conducting a major crackdown on Sunday.

On the orders of DG Punjab Food Authority Asim Javed, food safety teams inspected various food points, milk shops and dairy units across the district.

The operation resulted in the registration of cases against milk collection centers, meat storage facilities, and meat suppliers.

Deputy Director Operations, Punjab Food Authority, Dr Muhammad Qasim Raza, reported that out of 144 food points inspected, 17 were fined over Rs 250,000.

A significant quantity of adulterated food items was destroyed, including 280 kg of meat, over one maund of adulterated milk, and more than one maund of soda water, along with expired items.

The authority took strict action against those responsible for compromising food safety.

The inspection also revealed poor cleaning arrangements, broken floors, and a significant presence of insects in the dairy units. The authority also found that the meat was stored at an inappropriate temperature, rendering it unsafe for human consumption.

Moreover, the necessary records and medical training certificates of employees were missing, highlighting the lack of adherence to food safety protocols.

